Get To Know The Issues Colorado Voters Will Decide OnThe top issues that Colorado will vote on this Election Day.

22 minutes ago

Funeral Home Owner Helping Coloradans Get To The Polls In Luxury VehicleSome voters caught a ride to the polls in a limo on Election Day!

27 minutes ago

Colorado's Secretary Of State: Reports Of Voter Intimidation Will Be InvestigatedPolice were called after 2 men were taking videos of voters dropping off their ballots in Arapahoe County.

44 minutes ago

Outcome Of Colorado's Senate Race Could Tip Balance Of Power In CongressIf John Hickenlooper unseats Sen. Cory Gardner, it could impact the balance of power in the nation's capitol.

49 minutes ago

Minority Voters Likely To Play Big Role In This Year's ElectionsIn years past, minority voters haven't turned out as much as white voters but that's all changing this year.

54 minutes ago

In-Person Wait Times Vary Depending On Voting CenterThe wait times to cast your ballot in-person vary depending on the voting center in the Denver metro area.

57 minutes ago