By Jesse Sarles
(CBS4) – Rep. Diane DeGette, a Democrat who represents Colorado’s 1st Congressional District, will serve another term in Washington.

Her district includes downtown Denver.

She defeated Republican Shane Bolling. With 67% of precincts reporting at 7:20 p.m. on Tuesday night she had 75% of the vote.

DeGette has served in Congress since 1997.

She led questioning of federal coronavirus efforts at a congressional hearing this year.

Jesse Sarles

