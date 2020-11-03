Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– There are 368 ballot drop-off boxes located throughout Colorado. It’s Election Day and all ballots must be turned in by 7 p.m. either in a drop box or at a polling center.
This year, there area 121 more ballot drop boxes than the previous election to make sure that every vote counts.
So far, more than 70% of active voters in Colorado have turned in their ballots. Each registered voter in Colorado receives a ballot in the mail.
If you would like to register to vote, or find a ballot drop box or voting center anywhere in Colorado, visit GoVoteColorado.gov.