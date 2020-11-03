(CBS4) — Cherry Creek School District officials are warning teachers and students they may need to return to remote learning. Tuesday marked the seventh day in a row that the district COVID Tracker dashboard has posted a “red zone” rating — indicating the virus is becoming significantly more widespread in the community.
“…it appears this surge in COVID cases is going to continue to rise in the coming days and weeks,” Superintendent Scott A. Siegfried, Ph.D., stated.
The superintendent asked teachers and students to bring schoolwork and supplies home, just in case the district goes online. The superintendent says he may need to make a decision to switch this week.
“We are close to reaching a level of concern that would cause us to make a switch from In-Person learning to Remote learning,” Siegfried said.
“Please continue to follow health safety protocols, such as frequent hand washing, wearing a mask, watching your distance, avoiding large gathering and keeping students home from school if they are sick, or if anyone from the household is experiencing COVID symptoms or awaiting the outcome of a COVID test.”