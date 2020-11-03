LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Crews continue to make big strides in the fight against the Cameron Peak Fire burning in Larimer County. So far the largest wildfire in Colorado history has charred 208,913 acres and is 89% contained.
On Monday, Larimer County officials lifted all mandatory and voluntary evacuations for the Cameron Peak Fire and the Thompson Zone of the East Troublesome Fire.
Firefighters are concerned about a cold front that could bring strong winds into the burn area and possibly increase fire activity.
Rocky Mountain National Park remained closed on Tuesday.
Additional Information From InciWeb:
Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests closures: https://www.fs.usda.gov/arp/alerts-notices/?aid=60887
Rocky Mountain National Park closures: https://www.nps.gov/romo/learn/fire-information-and-regulations.htm
Larimer County evacuations and road closures: https://nocoalert.org