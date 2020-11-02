DENVER (CBS4) — There is some unease in Denver about what will happen after the polls close. Business owners and city and state officials are preparing for the possibility of protests and riots.
The city is activating its Emergency Operations Center and Public Safety Command Post on Tuesday — a first for an Election Day.
During protests over the summer, vandals caused over $1 million in damage to the State Capitol. Rioters also broke windows, spray painted and looted businesses downtown.
Public Safety Director Murphy Robinson says the city hasn’t received any credible threats regarding Election Day, but there are signs people are on edge — and the city is prepared for anything that comes at them.
Many businesses on the 16th Street Mall have boarded up their windows as a precaution for possible unrest. Some are also hiring extra security for Tuesday night.
CBS4’s Tori Mason spoke to one business owner who said she’s not doing anything — saying the boards might incite violence.
For business owners who are concerned, the Denver Police Department suggests doing an assessment of your property to determine what safety or security measures you might want to put in place.
As for the Capitol, Gov. Jared Polis said he will work with state troopers and Denver Police Department to “prioritize prevention violence and damage to property.”
On Monday morning, Robinson said he expects that Denver will set the mark for the rest of the country and will have a peaceful election.
