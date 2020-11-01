DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Rescue Mission officially launched its annual Turkey Drive to help feed the homeless on Thanksgiving. Starting Nov. 1 through Nove. 25, the community is asked to help the mission collect 15,000 turkeys.
As with every other aspect in life, the mission is taking extra precautions because of COVID-19. Those measures include contactless donation drop-offs.
“A lot has changed and pivoted at the Mission operations wise since COVID-19, but one thing remains the same – our enthusiasm and spirit to serve the most vulnerable in our community,” said Brad Meuli, President/CEO of Denver Rescue Mission.
In addition to the turkeys, the mission is asking for canned fruit, canned vegetables, canned pumpkin, canned cranberry, canned yams, boxed stuffing, gravy and boxed mashed potatoes.
Here are ways you can help:
- Drop off turkeys –Donate a 12 pound frozen turkey at one of the following locations:
• Ministry Outreach Center (Holly & 39th) 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday
*This is the preferred drop off location
• The Crossing (Smith Road & Holly) 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily
• Lawrence Street Shelter (SE corner of Park Avenue West and Lawrence Street) 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
*Accepting Turkeys here from Nov. 18 to Nov. 25
• Denver Broncos Turkey Donation Site (UCHealth Training Center)
*Saturday, Nov. 21st only, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.
- Donate now—Donate funds by texting “TURKEY” to 24365. $15 to $20 is roughly the equivalent of 1 turkey.
- Start a fundraiser—New for 2020, you can start your own peer to peer turkey drive fundraiser. This page walks through all the steps on how you can make an even bigger impact.
- Spread the word –Share important information about the Turkey Drive virtually with your own community through the Mission’s Instagram, Facebook and Twitter (#GetGobbled).