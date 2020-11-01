MORRISON, Colo. (CBS4) – Thousands of President Donald Trump supporters filled parking lots at Bandimere Speedway on Sunday. They were part of a “MAGA Drag the Interstate” event.
Supporters came from all over the state including Pueblo and Fort Collins.
“I think people quietly support Trump, but since he’s been getting out raising heck, we’re doing the same thing for him today,” said T.J. Stockton, a supporter.
Copter4 was overhead as part of the group traveled on C-470. More supporters were seen heading north on Interstate 25.
One mother told us she is participating for her son.
“We don’t want a Socialist country. America’s great. America’s been great since Trump has been in office. We need another four years of that,” said Alicia Covello.
NB I-25 is just about gridlocked from Orchard Road all the way to at least 6th Ave with trucks/cars touting Trump flags, American flags and don’t tread on me flag’s. I’ve never seen anything like this. #Election2020
— Kerry O'Connor (@kerryoc_tv) November 1, 2020
Another supporter says the turnout was surprising.
“I’m an old guys. I’ve never seen this kind of patriotism, support for any president in my lifetime,” said Terry Menning.
Colorado State Patrol told CBS4 they and other law enforcement agencies monitored the situation.
