COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Springs city officials say a jump in COVID-19 cases is causing a shortage in Mountain Metro Bus Service on Friday. This comes as the El Paso County Public Health Department advises riders who used the fixed-route service between Oct. 19-26 to watch for COVID-19 symptoms.
“One bus driver and two other employees who work for RATP-Dev, Mountain Metropolitan Transit’s fixed-route contractor, tested positive. All three have not been at work since Oct. 26,” the health department stated on Thursday.
With a shortage of bus drivers, some services are being cut:
- Beginning Saturday, October 31 weekend bus service on Routes 1, 3, 5, 7, 25, and 27 will move from 30 minute frequency to 60 minute frequency
- Cancelations until further notice:
- Beginning October 30
- Route 15 canceled
- Route 5 leaving from downtown to Citadel at 1:00pm, 3:15pm, and 5:30pm
- Route 5 leaving from the Citadel to downtown at 12:37pm, 2:50pm, and 5:05pm
- Beginning November 2
- Routes 12 and 35 canceled
- Beginning October 30
ADA Paratransit service will not see service cuts.
“All Mountain Metro buses are thoroughly cleaned and disinfected every evening with products approved by the EPA for coronavirus disinfecting,” city officials said.