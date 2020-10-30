(CBS4) – The Broncos have postponed their Friday practice after an offensive lineman tested positive for coronavirus. The team will conduct meetings virtually.
The positive tests comes as offensive line coach Mike Munchak has been on COVID protocol and away from the team. Head Coach Vic Fangio did not say whether Munchak himself tested positive or if he came in contact with someone who tested positive.
The Broncos are expected to return to the practice field on Saturday as they prepare for Sunday’s game against the Chargers, who postponed their practice on Thursday following a positive test of one of their players.
As of now, Sunday’s game is still scheduled for a 2:05 MT kickoff, and can be seen on CBS4 for those in the Denver viewing area.