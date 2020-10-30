CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Anica Padilla
Filed Under:Brighton News, Commerce City News

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) — Investigators in Brighton have arrested one person and are looking for four others suspected in an organized fraud ring. They are accused of committing check fraud at a bank in Brighton and at a check cashing business in Commerce City.

The suspects are facing multiple charges, including: money laundering, check fraud, theft, tax evasion, and violating the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act.

Rosa Linda Perez Delozano, 55, was arrested.

(credit: Brighton Police)

Police are asking for the public’s help finding these other suspects:

  • Hector Pinela, 38
  • Linda Lozano Perez, 30
  • Noe Lozano Perez, 35
  • Noe Lozano Loya, 58

(credit: Brighton Police)

If you have information on their whereabouts, please contact the Brighton Police Department’s Tip Line at (303) 655-8740. You can also leave a tip by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP (7867), reference Brighton Police case 17-5598.

Anica Padilla

Comments

Leave a Reply