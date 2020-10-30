BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) — Investigators in Brighton have arrested one person and are looking for four others suspected in an organized fraud ring. They are accused of committing check fraud at a bank in Brighton and at a check cashing business in Commerce City.
The suspects are facing multiple charges, including: money laundering, check fraud, theft, tax evasion, and violating the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act.
Rosa Linda Perez Delozano, 55, was arrested.
Police are asking for the public’s help finding these other suspects:
- Hector Pinela, 38
- Linda Lozano Perez, 30
- Noe Lozano Perez, 35
- Noe Lozano Loya, 58
If you have information on their whereabouts, please contact the Brighton Police Department’s Tip Line at (303) 655-8740. You can also leave a tip by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP (7867), reference Brighton Police case 17-5598.