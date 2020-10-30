BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)- The University of Colorado athletic department announced on Thursday afternoon that the school had received approval to host a limited number of family members for the football team’s opening matchup against UCLA on Nov. 7. In a statement, the athletic department said the Boulder County Health Department has approved its gameday protocols for COVID-19 spread mitigation.
When the Buffs kick off against UCLA on Nov. 7 at Folsom Field, the protocols require mandatory face coverings, physical spacing and no tailgating. The max capacity allowed for Folsom Field is 920 family members of CU and UCLA players and football staff.
“We are appreciative of county and state health officials for their diligence in protecting Colorado communities and for the thorough and thoughtful review of our game day plans,” CU Athletic Director Rick George said in a statement. “The health and safety of our players, coaches, staff and game attendees is our top priority, and we will take a number of precautions in our stadium to help ensure a safe game day experience.”
The family members allowed to attend will be split into pods of 175 or fewer once they enter the stadium. Each pod will share designated restrooms and concessions.
As per Pac-12 guidelines, there will be no general attendance allowed at games this season. Whether or not family members will be able to attend the team’s other two home games, Nov. 21 against Arizona State and Dec. 11 against Utah, will depend on the evolving public health situations. The school says it will remain “in close contact with local public health officials during the season.”