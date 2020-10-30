Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – One person is dead after a fire at an apartment building in Aurora. Three people were originally taken to the hospital. Approximately 60 people are also displaced.
Firefighters responded to reports of multiple people being injured and trapped inside the building, some even choosing to jump from windows to safety. Upon arrival, crews searched the building and attacked the fire.
For those temporarily looking for a place to stay, Aurora Fire has been working to get them shelter and keep them warm in the meantime.
The fire began at 1600 Galena Street at 12:10 a.m. on Friday, according to Aurora Fire Rescue.
Five people were treated at the scene, in addition to those who were taken to the hospital.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.