TELLURIDE, Colo. (CBS4) – Rescue crews west of Telluride worked hard to save a 70-year-old man who hurt himself while hiking in snowy conditions. It happened on Wednesday in the Bilk Creek area of San Miguel County.
After rescuers arrived they built a fire to keep the injured man warm while they prepared to get him to safety.
Eventually they were able to get him safely strapped to a board and carry him down a trail far enough to where a helicopter crew could land. The helicopter then flew him to the hospital.