ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Dreion Dearing, the man accused of shooting and killing an Adams County Sheriff’s deputy in 2018, has been found guilty of first degree murder. Deputy Heath Gumm was shot and killed after he responded to a home near 88th Avenue and Washington Street in Thornton for a call about an assault.
Gumm, 32, was ambushed by Dearing, who was hiding in a backyard and fired seven shots at Gumm, hitting him twice.
Dearing was convicted on charges of first-degree felony murder of a peace officer, first-degree felony murder and first-degree burglary.
He was sentenced to life in prison without the chance for parole.
“This has been a long haul but at the end of the day we got to the just verdict and Mr. Dearing will be spending the rest of his life in prison,” District Attorney Dave Young said.