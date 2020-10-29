A Denver Public Schools Social Studies Teacher Has Been Named Colorado Teacher Of The YearGerardo Muñoz was award the 2021 award during a virtual ceremony.

1 hour ago

The US Department Of Agriculture Has Awarded A $6 Million Dollar Grant To Expand Internet In Rural Northwest ColoradoThe grant will help 264 homes, farms, and business in Routt, Moffat, and Eagle counties.

2 hours ago

The State Department Of Revenue Will Postpone Various Tax Fillings & Payment Deadlines For Estes Park & Grand Lake BusinessesDue to the East Troublesome fire the State Department of Revenue will postpone November tax fillings and payments due dates to December.

2 hours ago

Colorado Inmate Dies While Being Treated For Coronavirus SymptomsAn inmate at a prison in southern Colorado died while being treated at a hospital after showing symptoms of the coronavirus, the state corrections department said Thursday.

2 hours ago

Westminster Public Schools Will Go Fully Remote For Two Weeks Amid Rise In COVID CasesCases are rising steadily in Adams County, and the increase is prompting Westminster Public Schools to make a change. The district will transition to full remote learning for two weeks.

2 hours ago

Citywide Curfew: Pueblo Will Be Under 10 P.M. Curfew After Spike In COVID-19 CasesThe entire City of Pueblo will be under a 10 p.m. curfew for the next two weeks, in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. There has been a spike in cases and the mayor said the curfew is necessary to keep schools and small businesses open, KKTV reported.

2 hours ago