GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A Grand County man is facing 12 counts of arson for burning slash piles near his home — and leaving them unattended.
On Tuesday afternoon, deputies and firefighters responded to a report of a fire near a house on County Rd 14S in Kremmling.
They found multiple unattended slash piles actively burning near a home.
They couldn’t get a water truck to the fires — so multiple firefighters hiked in and put it out using hand tools, shovels and the snow on the ground.
Kremmling Fire was able to get the slash piles knocked down temporarily, extinguishing the flames.
Deputies say Christopher Linsmayer started the fires on his property and then left. Deputies went back to the property on Wednesday and found four of the 12 slash piles were still smoldering and smoking. Kremmling firefighters came back and had to dig up the soil to further extinguish the slash piles.
“As of this time, there is no threat to the area with regard to fire spreading,” officials stated Thursday. “Deputies and Kremmling Fire will be following up and checking on the area throughout the week periodically verifying the threat has been minimized.”