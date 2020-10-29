AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A hit and run in Aurora was caught on camera. Now the Aurora Police Department needs the public’s help locating the suspect.

The hit and run happened Oct. 15 around 6:20 a.m. near the intersection of East Quincy Avenue and South Parker Road. A bicyclist says he was riding in the crosswalk when a white Hummer H2 with an unknown license plate made a right-hand turn in front of the victim and hit him with the vehicle.

“He needs to be held responsible for leaving the scene of this accident,” said Aurora Police Public Information Officer Matthew Longshore. “When this driver decided to leave, he stopped for a second, he did check on the victim to make sure they were okay, for some reason grabbed his bike, moved it out of the roadway, kind of acted like he was going to stay, and then sped off down the roadway.”

Thanks to a camera the cyclist was wearing during his ride, officers were able to get a clear picture of the suspect and his car.

The suspect is described as a white male, possibly Hispanic, in his mid-30s. The also suspect has a large tattoo on his neck.

“We’re hoping someone either recognizes the tattoo, or this white Hummer truck with these wheels with a star on them,” said Longshore.

While the victim is recovering from serious injuries, Aurora PD needs help finding the suspect.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or the vehicle used in this hit and run crash is urged to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 for a reward of up to $2,000. Tipsters can remain anonymous.