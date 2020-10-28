Comments
RIO GRANDE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Wolf Creek Ski Area in Rio Grande County opened on Wednesday. It is the first ski area in the nation to offer lift-served skiing this season.
The mountain received 22 inches of fluffy snow from the storm that hit Colorado on Sunday and Monday. Wolf Creek averages 480 inches of snow annually which is more than any other ski area in the state.
Three ski runs opened including Treasure, Bonanza and Nova. The mountain has committed to staying open through at least Nov. 1 before possible schedule changes could be announced including a possible temporary closure.
Wild Mountain in Minnesota opened last week but is only offering a single row tope. Wolf Creek is the first to offer “top to bottom” lift service.