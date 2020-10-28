Comments
DENVER (AP) – The Denver Museum of Nature and Science has announced it will study a triceratops skull for up to a year before returning it to Weld County for residents to enjoy. The Greeley Tribune reported that the museum’s curator contacted the county in 2018 about studying the fossil and said that in exchange he would clean and repair it.
The fossil was discovered in 1982 near Briggsdale. County officials say it’s the first complete triceratops skull found in Colorado.
Scientists believe it is about 60 million years old.
