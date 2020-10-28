Denver Film Festival Goes VirtualThe Denver Film Society has had to reimagine the Denver Film Festival in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

12 minutes ago

Kidnapping Investigation: Denver Police Arrest Simon GuruleDenver police investigating a kidnapping arrested Simon Gurule in Northglenn on Wednesday afternoon.

1 hour ago

Clerk & Recorder's Offices In Avon, Eagle, & El Jebel Will Be Open For Election Services on 11/2 & 11/3The clerk and recorder's offices in Avon, Eagle, and El Jebel will only be open November 2nd and 3rd for election services.

1 hour ago

Denver Water Rates Are Going Up In 2021Most Denver Water customers with see and increase of less than 70 cents.

1 hour ago

A Weld County Man Faces Up To 240 Years In Prison After Being Found Guilty Of Multiple ChargesA Weld county man faces 80-240 years in prison after being found guilty of multiple charges including attempted murder of a deputy.

1 hour ago

Suspected Shooter Terrell Jones Ordered To Stand Trial In Andrew Graham Murder CaseAn Arapahoe County Judge has ordered Terrell Jones to stand trial in the 2009 murder of Andrew Graham, who was gunned down as he returned to his home in Centennial from a nearby RTD light rail station.

1 hour ago