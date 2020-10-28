Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado hospitals want to avoid a so-called “twin-demic” now that flu season is here. Hospitals hoped to keep the number of hospitalizations down during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Colorado Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera spent time on Wednesday to encourage all Coloradans to get a flu vaccination.
“By getting your flu shot, you can protect yourself, your family, and those in your community who are especially vulnerable to this illness, including older adults, young children, pregnant women, and people with chronic illnesses,” she said.
Primavera, her daughter and grandchild received their flu vaccination.