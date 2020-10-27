Following the Broncos disappointing 43-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Broncos safety Justin Simmons joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer on Xfinity Monday Live and reiterated his faith in Broncos quarterback Drew Lock.

DENVER (CBS4) – “I’m still high on Drew Lock. Drew’s the man,” said Justin Simmons. “I’ve been around a couple of quarterbacks and obviously in practice, when you go good on good, you go up against quarterbacks, and I’ve said it multiple times now, I don’t know exactly what ‘it’ is, but in my opinion he has ‘it.’”

Lock struggled against Kansas City on Sunday throwing two interceptions, including one which was returned for a touchdown. This season Lock has thrown just one touchdown compared to four interceptions.

“He hasn’t even played a full season. Those things will come. We’ve seen a lot of positives, and when you have the type of mentality that Drew has there are going to be some negatives,” said Simmons.

“That’s in everyone’s play. It’s the NFL. Week in and week out you’re going to have plays that you wish you had back. I believe wholeheartedly that Drew is going to have a lot more positives in his career than he is negatives so I’m excited for him.”

On the defensive side of the ball, the Broncos held Patrick Mahomes to just 200 yards passing on Sunday, his lowest output of the season. The Denver defense has been active getting to the quarterback in recent weeks, recording 14 sacks and forcing four turnovers in their last three games.

“That’s just the mindset. We as a defense have to come into games knowing that we have to put our offense in position to move the ball and to have momentum,” said Simmons.

“We have to have momentum changing plays, it’s great to do 3-and-outs and make them punt, but the more sacks we can get, the more takeaways that we can get to set our offense up on a shorter field we know how important that is. If we want to be a great defense those are the things we have to do.”

The Broncos will host their second straight AFC West game on Sunday when they host the L.A. Chargers. Sunday’s game is set for a 2:05 kickoff and can be seen on CBS4 in the Denver viewing area.