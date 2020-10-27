DENVER (CBS4)– The coronavirus pandemic combined with recent bitter cold temperatures are applying a lot of pressure on homeless teenagers and the people who offer them assistance. Urban Peak Denver offers help to young people ages 14-24 years.
COVID-19 has impacted resources at the organization.
CEO Christina Carlson tells CBS4’s Britt Moreno, “We use to house 40 or even 50 young people during inclement weather, but now it’s 30.”
Volunteers have had to reduce the number of beds for people and have turned young people away when capacity is met because of social distancing guidelines. When residents do test positive for COVID-19, the shelter places them in specialized housing for quarantine. Urban Peak offers teens shelter, education, and medical care. They could use some much-needed help providing basic needs to the homeless youth.
The Denver Rescue Mission tells CBS4 it had 763 people spend the night at three different shelters on Sunday. The Denver Rescue Mission expects that number to remain high after temperatures remained bitterly cold overnight Monday into Tuesday.
Isn’t it ironic that the “homeless” people get more freedom than the hardworking Americans that go to work every single day…..