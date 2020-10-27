DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado Public Interest Research Group is sounding the alarm about low levels of PPE at assisted living facilities.

“We pray a lot, we installed this sacred heart to protect us,” Mother Mercy said.

At Little Sisters of the Poor Home for the Aged in Denver, Mother Mercy, head nun, tells CBS4, faith and following health orders has kept them COVID-19 free so far.

“We have supply, but if we get hit hard then how will we protect our residents?” she asked.

They’ve been doing their best to stock up on personal protective equipment, however, the director of nursing has been dealing with supply issues.

“They might give you a number of PPE items for a month, or two,” she said.

Sometimes the home, has had to rely on donations.

“It’s really frustrating to know after seven months we’re still struggling to get enough of this personal protective equipment,” Danny Katz said.

Katz is with Colorado Public Interest Research Group. He looked at data from 200 assisted living facilities in the state, reporting their level of supply; from a week’s worth to lower.

“A number of nursing homes here in Colorado as of August were still reporting, in fact the percent of shortages was going up,” he highlighted.

COPIRG focused on N95 masks, surgical masks, eye protection, gowns, gloves, and hand sanitzers, N95, still in highest demand.

“It’s urgent that we plug the gap,” he added.

COPIRG is calling leaders to better utilize the Defense Production Act and improve distribution.

“We’re okay for medium gloves, we still do need some large gloves but we’re not out,” Spencer said.

For Spencer, the juggling continues, trying not to hoard, but also to have enough.

Rep. Jason Crow is currently sponsoring a bill to address more effective distribution.