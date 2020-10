COVID Survivors Shared How Their Lives Have Been Impacted During Governor Polis UpdateGovernor Polis invited survivors of COVID-19 to share their experience and how they are still recovering and do not know the long term effects the virus has taken on their bodies yet.

18 minutes ago

With Some Counties Moving To Safer At Home Level 3, Gyms Will Again Have To Close Their DoorsAs some counites move to Safer at Home level 3 , gyms must operate virtually or outdoors, in groups of no more than 10 people.

30 minutes ago

Warming Up For Halloween WeekendWatch Lauren Whitney's forecast

33 minutes ago

Pandemic Stress Leads To Cases Of ‘Broken Heart Syndrome’The coronavirus pandemic has been stressful for many people. For one Denver woman, that stress and anxiety ended up being too much for her heart.

42 minutes ago

Some Crews At CalWood Fire Moved To Other, More Active FiresThe CalWood Fire burning in Boulder County showed little to no activity thanks to several inches of snow. The fire has burned more than 10,100 acres and is 76% contained.

49 minutes ago

Snow Helps Crews Fight Cameron Peak Fire, Concerns Grow Over Warm, Dry ForecastThe Cameron Peak Fire hasn't grown since Monday night. The largest wildfire in Colorado history has burned 208,663 acres and remains 64% contained.

50 minutes ago