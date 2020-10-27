(CBS4) – The Colorado Avalanche agreed to a four-year deal with defenseman Devon Toews on Tuesday. The Avalance acquired Toews earlier this month in a trade with the New York Islanders.

His new deal will keep him in an Avs sweater through the 2023-2024 season.

“I’m grateful to Joe (Sakic) and the staff for putting their faith in me for four years,” said Toews, who is recently married.

“To have that security to know that we can settle down and try to start a family here in one place without having to worry about moving around is something that we’re very excited about.”

“We’re excited to have Devon under contract for the next four years,” said Sakic via the team’s release. “As I said when we acquired him, Devon is a smart, two-way, puck-moving defenseman who is a durable defender and is excellent in transition.”

Toews is 26 and just finished his second season in the NHL. He tallied 28 points in 68 games for the Islanders during the 2019-2020 season, and while in New York he played with former Avs players Semyon Varlamov and Derick Brassard.

“(Former Avalanche players) Derick (Brassard) and Semyon (Varlamov) have been great friends of mine, and great teammates to have. They were pretty quick to reach out and just tell me how great of a situation I’m going into and how greatful I should be that I get to be an Avalanche player. That was great for them to reach out and show support.”

In exchange for Toews, the Avs sent a second-round selection in the 2021 NHL Draft and a second-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft to the Islanders.