DENVER (CBS4) – VISIT Denver has unveiled the menus for its first ever Fall Denver Restaurant Week! More than 150 restaurants are participating with new ones being added daily.
Fall Denver Restaurant Week will run from November 13-22, 2020. There will be dine-in reservations, but also take-out/delivery options.
Denver diners can expect the traditional Denver Restaurant Week experience, multi-course meals at one of three price points, $25, $35, $45.
LINK: Fall Denver Restaurant Week Menus
Make your reservations early, because with limited occupancy spaces will fill up quick. You can also make a plan for dining to go that week. November 13-22 is the week before Thanksgiving, so let Denver chefs do the cooking for you!
VISIT Denver launched fall Denver Restaurant Week to support the struggling restaurant industry.
“In 2020, COVID precautions caused the temporary closure and, later, only partial reopening of dine-in service at restaurants, creating extreme difficulties within the restaurant industry,” officials said.
“This fall, Denver Restaurant Week’s latest iteration will focus on supporting restaurants through these exceptional circumstances, while keeping the health and safety of the community top of mind.”