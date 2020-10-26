(CBS4) – A new study from researchers at Penn State University says certain mouthwashes may be able to inactivate human coronaviruses and might be useful in reducing the spread of SARS-Cov-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

CBSN Denver’s Makenzie O’Keefe asked Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida about the study.

“One of the problems we have with this particular study is that, number one, it was done in test tubes,” Dr. Dave explained. “It was not conducted in human beings so we don’t know whether it’s practical from that standpoint.”

“Number two, it actually did not test COVID-19. COVID-19 is a coronavirus. There are many coronaviruses and what was tested were coronavirus disease particles that actually caused the common cold so it didn’t have very much to do with COVID-19.”

Dr. Dave went to postulate what it would mean if it did work on the SARS-CoV-2 virus, wondering if you need use mouthwash once a day or many times a day and how long it will last.

“Even though mouthwash may be good from an oral hygiene standpoint, masking, social distancing and everything else is still important. If you wish to use mouthwash, please do, but do not count on it as something that is going to protect from COVID-19.”

LINK: Penn State Study