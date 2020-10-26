DENVER (CBS4) — A former Denver firefighter was guilty in a hidden camera case on Monday. Denver Fire Department Lt. Daniel Flesner was found guilty on both counts he was facing — invasion of privacy for sexual gratification and tampering with evidence.
A female Denver firefighter who found a hidden camera planted in her bedroom in a Denver firehouse testified in the trial. She said she experienced “complete panic” after finding the concealed camera in March 2019.
“I was really scared,” said the fire department technician, as she recalled finding the camera after hearing it emit audio. The hidden, motion-activated camera was disguised as a phone charger and was plugged into an outlet in the woman’s bedroom.
He resigned from the department shortly after the camera was found.
An attorney representing Flesner said it was a “joke that went wrong.”
Flesner’s sentencing is set for Dec 18.