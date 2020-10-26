DENVER (CBS4) – As the Kansas City Chiefs were putting their final touches on their 43-16 blowout win over the Denver Broncos, Vic Fangio and Broncos defensive lineman Shelby Harris got into an argument on the sideline.

Late in the 4th quarter, Harris points to Chiefs left tackle Eric Fisher who looked like he moved before the ball was snapped, which would have been an offsides penalty. When no call was made, Harris got an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for yelling at an official.

Here's the play Shelby got the flag on, looks like the Chiefs left tackle moves early, Shelby points. If you watch Shelby on the sideline at the end of the QT'd video, he says "All day!" at one point, wonder if the tackle was moving early a lot. #BroncosCountry https://t.co/4qn9uS8WzT pic.twitter.com/O0T4ybg9EX — Ryan Greene 📷 (@RyanCBS4) October 26, 2020

After the penalty was called, Fangio voiced his displeasure to Harris.

“I was just really disappointed that we would get an unsportsmanlike penalty there at that point in the game when the game’s out of hand. I just don’t want us to be a team that gets those kinds of things late in games or anytime in a game, especially a game that turned out the way that one was,” Fangio said on Sunday after the game.

Once the game ended, both Fangio and Harris had a long talk to iron out their differences and to get on the same page.

Obviously in the game of football there is a lot of emotion involved. Vic and I spoke and we are on great terms. Families argue but we work it out after. All we both want is to win! — Shelby Harris (@ShelbyHarris93) October 26, 2020

“We had a great talk after the game and there’s no issues there,” Fangio said at his press conference on Monday.

The Broncos (2-4) look to get back on track against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday at 2:05 p.m.