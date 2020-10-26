DENVER (CBS4) – In a tweet Monday afternoon, Denver officials said the recent increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations could force the city and county into another Stay at Home order. Officials said, “Denver’s #COVID19 situation is looking bad. Really bad. No seriously, what we are doing isn’t working.”
— City and County of Denver (@CityofDenver) October 26, 2020
Denver’s two-week average positivity rate is 7.3%, placing it in Level 2 on the state’s COVID-19 dial. The county’s two-week cumulative incidence rate is currently 384 out of every 100,000 people.
According to the state’s dial framework, a county with more than 350 cases per 100,000 people could qualify for Stay at Home restrictions. Under those restrictions, everyone is required to stay at home except for grocery shopping, exercise and necessary activities. Only critical businesses would stay open.
Counties could also qualify for Stay at Home restrictions if they record a positivity rate above 15% and more than two new COVID-19 hospital admissions per day.
