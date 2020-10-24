DENVER (CBS4) – In typical Colorado style a drastic weather change will unfold over the next 24 hours. But ahead of it we have one more mild day in store.

The wind will be an issue all day on Saturday, especially for the higher elevations between the Continental Divide and Interstate 25 where extreme fire weather conditions will impact all of the active wildfires. Westerly wind gusts to 60 mph will be common. Some places could see speeds even higher.

RELATED: Powerful Winds Hit Fire Zones Early Saturday, 107 MPH Gust Near Copper Mountain

Tonight a strong cold front will bring the coldest air so far this season with highs only in the teens for both Sunday and Monday in Denver. Overnight lows will be near zero both days. We are expecting a rough commute on Monday morning.

Snow totals will vary a lot simply because of our terrain and the potential banded nature of this storm. Having said that we do think several inches will be possible for many areas.

The highest amounts will be in the Front Range Mountains and Foothills where totals could reach 1 to 2 feet in spots. Anywhere from 4-8 inches will be possible around metro Denver with the highest totals on the south and west sides of town where there is more elevation.

This storm will drop snow in the southern mountains too which is great news. Some locations in the San Juan Mountains could also see snow totals in excess of a foot.

Warmer weather will return starting Tuesday but it will take a few days to get back to normal levels for this time of year. Right now Halloween is looking dry and quiet with seasonal temperatures.