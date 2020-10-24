CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – Flags are now lowered to half staff in honor of a fallen Commerce City police detective. Friends and family said their goodbyes to Curt Holland on Saturday at a private memorial service.

(credit: CBS)

Holland and a civilian, Francesca Dominguez, were hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver.

Curt Holland and Francesca Dominguez (credit: Colorado)

The crash happened on Oct. 16 on Highway 2. Investigators say the suspect, 45-year-old Fructuso Rosales-Cano, veered onto the shoulder traveling south, but then overcorrected and hit Holland and Dominguez. Both victims were in separate vehicles traveling north.

Holland was in an unmarked police SUV.

(credit: CBS)

Rosales-Cano suffered serious injuries. Alcohol and excessive speed are suspected.

Hollands’s friends, brother and fellow officers spoke at the gathering. He served with the department for four years.

