WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Bryan Zima was arrested last weekend after allegedly pulling a gun on a Weld County woman and trying to kidnap her — during their first date.

Investigators say Zima, 50, and the victim met on the dating app “Zoosk” — and had their first date at her home.

“After having a couple of alcoholic beverages outside while they watched the sunset, Zima and the woman went inside her home where Zima became spooked by ‘something’ he saw in the woman’s basement,” said Joe Moylan with the Weld County Sheriff’s Office.

“Zima pulled a gun and tried to get the woman to leave with him in his car,” Moylan said. “The woman was able to come up with an excuse to free herself from Zima and go back into the house. She locked herself in her cellar and called 911.”

“With the assistance of Weld County Sheriff’s Office deputies, the woman called Zima and got him to admit that he held a gun to her head and tried to get her to leave her home in his car,” investigators said.

“Zima again admitted the crime to deputies when they contacted him the following day at his house in Fort Morgan.”

Zima was booked Sunday into the Weld County Jail on suspicion of second-degree kidnapping and menacing, both felonies, and a misdemeanor charge of harassment.

He was released Tuesday to pre-trial supervision after posting $7,500 bond.

“This was a frightening situation for the woman involved, but she’s lucky it didn’t turn out much worse. The Weld County Sheriff’s Office would therefore like to remind the public to be wary of people you meet online,” investigators stated.

Exercise commonsense when getting together with someone face-to-face for the first time.

“Don’t invite a stranger to your home or business. Instead, have a first date in a public place around a lot of people. Given limited entertainment options due to COVID-19, consider a socially distanced group date with friends or meet virtually for the first couple of times until you feel comfortable,” the sheriff’s office advised.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other crime is asked to call the Weld County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 356-4015 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at www.crimeshurt.com.