AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – An Amber Alert out of Aurora that had been issued by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation on Thursday was canceled just before midnight after the people involved were located.
Police had been looking for a 3-year-old boy and a 5-year-old boy, as well as their mother. Police believed that they might have been victims of foul play. The mother hadn’t “been seen or heard from since Monday, which is completely out of character.” Police said the mother is a survivor of domestic violence and her family was worried about her.
Multiple investigators had been on the case since Wednesday evening, and they grew more concerned as information continued to roll in. At that point, Thursday evening, the Amber Alert was issued by the CBI. Then, just before midnight, the missing people were located and they are safe.