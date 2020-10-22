Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police is asking for the public’s help finding a mother and her children. Sabrina, Demarcus and Marcus went missing from the area around South Blackhawk Street and East Mississippi Avenue.
The boys, who are ages 3 and 5, have not been seen since Saturday. Sabrina was last seen on Monday. Family members said they are worried because she was a previous victim of domestic violence.
All three people could be in a black Ford Fusion with the Colorado license plate CES661.