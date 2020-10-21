Broncos Country Complains Less Than Most NFL Fanbases, Survey FindsIn a recent survey, Broncos fans were found to be among the fan bases that complain the least in the NFL. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago

VIDEO: Mountain Lion 'Stalked' Hunter In Colorado ForestA Colorado man out hunting elk on Sunday was shocked when he realized something else may have been hunting him. A mountain lion was watching him from about 20 yards away -- and he captured the encounter on video. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago

Fire Danger To Potential Snow StormWatch Dave Aguilera's Forecast

3 hours ago

Colorado Scientists At Lockheed Martin Celebrate Historic Day With OSIRIS-RExTuesday was a historic day for NASA and a number of Colorado scientists at Lockheed Martin, as the OSIRIS-REx touched down on an asteroid.

12 hours ago

With 2 Weeks Until Election Day, Nearly 1 Million Coloradans Have Cast BallotsThe flow of people was off and on at the voting center at the Blair-Caldwell research library on Welton Street in Denver Tuesday.

12 hours ago

Colorado Hunters Impacted As U.S. Forest Service To Close 440,000+ Acres Of LandHistoric wildfire activity in Colorado prompted the U.S. Forest Service to temporarily close all national forest land in Clear Creek, Jefferson, Gilpin, Boulder and Larimer counties.

12 hours ago