By Jeff Todd
DENVER (CBS4) – Following the deadly shooting after protests in Civic Center Park earlier this month and the arrest of an unlicensed security guard, the City of Denver saw an increase in already licensed guards seeking permission to be armed and work in plain clothes.

Two men clash after dueling rallies in Downtown Denver on October 10, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. The man on the left side of the photo sprays what appears to be pepper spray at the man on the right side of the image. The man at right, fires his gun at the protester at left. The shooting happened as opposing rallies by far-right and far-left activists were ending. The shooter has been identified as Matthew Dolloff. He is being held for investigation of First Degree Murder in connection with this shooting. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

According to data released by the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses, 28 amendment applications for security guard individual licenses came in between Oct. 12-18. Of the 28 amendments, 7 were to add firearm certification and 9 were to allow the guard to work in plain clothes. These numbers were higher compared to data from a month earlier and the same week in 2019.

Matthew Dolloff was arrested at the scene of a shooting on Oct. 10. He was working as a contracted agent for a security firm, protecting a crew of journalists from a Denver TV station. Investigations are underway to see why Dolloff wasn’t licensed to be a security guard in Denver and if the firms’ employing Dolloff should be held accountable.

Matthew Dolloff (credit: Denver Police)

Applications for new security guards was slightly up for the week of Oct. 12-18 according to city data. Sixty-nine people applied for the license, while the 2020 weekly average has been 63 applications. Denver has seen a 44% decrease in new security guard applications in 2020 compared to the same time period in 2019.

Denver, Glendale, and Colorado Springs are the only cities in the state that require security guards to be licensed.

