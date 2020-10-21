BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Boulder County is working with a testing developer and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to make sure everyone has access to free and readily-available COVID-19 testing. The coordinated effort specifically targets the underserved and at-risk populations in Boulder County.
The new initiative targets those residents in Boulder County who do not have equitable access to testing services, including the Latinx community, those experiencing homelessness, individuals age 65 or older, and people living in the Peak-to-Peak areas of the county.
“Access to testing is vital to reducing the spread of COVID-19 disease in our community. We have worked successfully with local urgent care centers, community clinics, Boulder Community Health and other local hospitals to provide about 500 tests per day, which meets the general testing needs of the community,” said Jeff Zayach, Boulder County Public Health executive director, in a statement. “This new partnership will allow us to ramp up testing for our residents who have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.”
“Lack of financial resources and transportation are major impediments to accessing COVID testing for many underserved populations,” said Dr. Robert Vissers, BCH President/CEO, in a statement. “Through this partnership, we will take free testing directly to the people who need it most.”
Boulder Community Health staff will collect the lab specimens and diagnostic testing developer Biodesix, through an agreement with CDPHE, will process the tests. Boulder County is covering program costs and Public Health is coordinating the testing events at locations across the county in a mobile testing unit.
In addition to free COVID-19 tests, they will also provide information on how to stay safe and healthy, conduct disease investigations and contact tracing, as well as isolation and quarantine support.