Coronavirus Dashboard Launched In Denver Public Schools DistrictDenver Public Schools launched a coronavirus dashboard to help parents get an idea of the number of cases in the state's largest school district. The dashboard also details information on the number of students and staff in quarantine.

First Space Force Enlistees Take Oath And Head To Basic TrainingThe first group of Americans to enlist directly into the Space Force took their Oath of Enlistment in Denver on Tuesday morning, joining the sixth branch of the military. This was a first in the 244 years of the U.S. armed forces.

Containment On Cameron Peak Fire Falls As Crews Battle Wind, Dry ConditionsContainment on the Cameron Peak Fire fell on Tuesday to 51%, down from 62%. The largest wildfire in Colorado history has grown to more than 205,000 acres since it started on Aug. 13.

CalWood & Lefthand Canyon Fires Grow SlightlyBoth of the CalWood and Lefthand Canyon fires grew slightly as firefighters continue to get a handle on them. The CalWood Fire is now 9,365 acres with 17% containment.

Colorado Hunters Impacted As U.S. Forest Service To Close 440,000+ Acres Of LandHistoric wildfire activity in Colorado prompted the U.S. Forest Service to temporarily close all national forest land in Clear Creek, Jefferson, Gilpin, Boulder and Larimer counties. The closure begins at midnight on Oct. 21.

Cold Case Solved: Anthony John Armbrust III Identified As Man Found Dead In 1974, Wife Still MissingThe Park County Coroner’s Office and the DNA Doe Project announced the man found dead in a mountainous region outside of Grant in 1974 has been identified as Anthony John Armbrust III.

