CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – A Colorado police officer has flown his “thin blue line” flag proudly for seven years, but now his HOA says it is in violation of the neighborhood policies and it needs to come down. The officer wished remain anonymous, but he has been with a police department in Colorado for 17 years.
“I’m proud to be a police officer,” he told CBS4’s Andrea Flores.
He’s had the thin blue line flag hanging on his Centennial home since 2013. He’s never had an issue until now.
“We got our mail yesterday, and I opened the mail up and saw a letter from the HOA, the Copperleaf HOA, saying, ‘You’re in violation of flag and flagpole,’” he said. “I thought it was ridiculous. If it was an issue why didn’t they bring it to me from day one?”
Vista Management Associates runs the Copperleaf Homeowners Association for homeowners in Centennial. The notice says he has to take it down, or else he could face another notice, or even a fine.
CBS4 reached out to Vista Management by phone and email. They did not return our request for an interview.
“The HOA says they can have an American flag, they can have veteran’s military flag, but why can’t I have a police flag?” John said. “It’s three by five, it’s not standing, it’s up just like my neighbor has his American flag in the same spot. It’s not a nuisance.”
For him, the flag symbolizes more than just support for men and women in blue.
“We serve the city and we serve the people. Not everybody likes us, and that’s okay. You don’t have to like us, but even if you don’t like us, and you call and ask for help, I’m still going to go because that’s what I signed up to do,” he said. “That’s what that flag represents.”
That’s why he isn’t backing down.
“I’m going to leave it up, and I’m going to send back the letter to the HOA fighting the reason for the flag, and hopefully they’ll listen,” the officer said.
According to the notice, he has 14 days to either take down the flag, or provide a written request to the board to dispute the request and ask them to reconsider.
Don’t back down, stand your ground and be proud. Shame on the HOA, maybe they themselves will be in need of police help one day and then understand how much the police do. The HOA’s have way to much authority and control, that needs to change also.
The resident could be SOL depending on what the homeowners’ declarations say (some years ago, HOAs regularly banned even flying the American flag – and until a court case, that was perfectly legal; the court decided that while an HOA could set standards for a maximum flag and pole size, as well as WHERE the flag can be displayed, it could NOT ban flying the flag completely – note tht it took a separate case to allow the residents to put up a “dish”, although again the HOA can limit the size and placement).
What he might do is start a petition to add this flag to the ones allowed and see how many neighbors he can get to sign it (but not be surprised if the neighbors want to fly “their own favorite flags” as well). Assuming he is the homeowner (and not a renter), he could also run for the board and “work from within” to change that rule.
How much you wanna bet that if you put up an ISIS flag, this leftist run Vista Management Associates and the Copperleaf Homeowners Association wouldn’t give a rats.
how much you wanna bet someone in the community made a compliant. And how much do you wanna bet the HOA has a rule against arbitrary flags. And how much do you want to bet that the HOA is sort of compelled at that point in time (filing of compliant by another resident) to enforce the rules?
How much do you wanna bet that Vista Mgmt doesn’t really give two farts? How much do you wanna bet this isn’t a so called “leftist attack on muh freedoms”?
How much do you wanna bet an ISIS flag or anything similar would generate complaints immediately?
How much do you wanna bet that your alt right persona Dwight, that gets so hurt anytime something happens that you don’t like – cause “muh freedoms” – isn’t really about some leftist agenda, but rather you just being unlikeable?