DENVER (CBS4) – Every winter, thousands of people visit Denver to get into the holiday spirit. The COVID-19 pandemic has made the Downtown Denver Partnership tweak some traditions, but it’s certain guests will still enjoy “Winter in the City.”

“This is a special time for all of us, but it’s an even more special time now. It’s time for us to come together and be together and remember the wonderful things that make up the holiday season, the winter season and our city,” said Tami Door, president of Downtown Denver Partnership.

It was announced earlier this month the annual New Year’s Eve fireworks show on the 16th Street Mall will not happen this year. DDP announced Tuesday that neither will ice skating at Skyline Park.

“It certainly is sad not to be able to bring the rink. But given the requirements, we are unable to produce that this year,” said Door.

Other holiday traditions will go on with some adjustments. The Christkindl Market, usually located at 16th and Arapahoe, is moving to Civic Center Park to allow for more social distancing.

The two-day Parade of Lights will come to halt. Instead, floats will be placed throughout Downtown Denver for five weeks.

“This will create a downtown-wide experience that will light our city up like never before. From November 7 until New Year’s Eve, eight Parade of Lights floats will be on display throughout downtown from Denver Pavilions to Union Station. During these five weeks, live performances will enliven downtown with music, dance and culture,” said Door.

Nearby businesses say they’ll miss the foot traffic these holiday traditions brought in.

“The Christmas market, the ice rink, they bring a lot of people downtown,” said Maggie White, store manager of Overland’s on the 16th Street Mall. “A lot of people haven’t wanted to come downtown the past few months. I hope they’ll come this Winter and shop local.”

There will still be carriage rides, light displays and music for people looking to get into the holiday spirit. Denver Union Station will host its Holiday on Plaza, but don’t plan on getting your picture with Santa there. He’ll be waving from afar in Larimer Square. This year, children will have the opportunity to write letters to Santa instead.

DDP says more attractions will be announced in the coming weeks.