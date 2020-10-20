Comments
By Dave Wille
(CBS4) – Colorado State’s football season won’t begin Saturday after all. Due to the prevalence of COVID-19 in Bernalillo County, New Mexico, the University of New Mexico Lobos will be unable to travel to Fort Collins in accordance with state guidelines there.
The Mountain West has declared the game a no contest and is canceling the game with no plan to reschedule it at a later date.
CSU is now slated to open its season Thursday Oct. 29 when the Rams travel to Fresno State.