(CBS4) – Historic wildfire activity in Colorado prompted the U.S. Forest Service to temporarily close all national forest land in Clear Creek, Jefferson, Gilpin, Boulder and Larimer counties. The closure begins at midnight on Oct. 21.
The Rocky Mountain Coordination Center says nearly 442,000 acres of land in Colorado and Wyoming are being affected by the wildfires.
“I ask all of our local residents and visitors to take these closures and evacuations seriously to allow our firefighters to focus on the mission of safely suppressing the existing fires,” said Forest Supervisor Monte Williams.
The Forest Service says the decision to close the land comes in an effort to help thousands of firefighters working to put fires, like the Cameron Peak, CalWood and Lefthand Canyon fires, out. Officials also hope the order prevents new fires from starting.
The closures pose a big impact on hunters in Colorado. The Colorado Parks and Wildlife is said to be communicating with hunters who have valid hunting licenses for these areas.
“Hunters with tags in Game Management Units (GMUs) 29, 38 and 39 will be affected,” CPW announced shortly after the USFS announcement.
Those hunters will be given information on how to get a refund on their tag.
The temporary closures will be evaluated daily.