AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– The Aurora City Council voted to ban no-knock warrants by police officers. The 7-3 vote passed the measure at Monday night’s regularly-scheduled city council meeting.
The no-knock ban requires that police officers identify themselves or notify residents as they enter property.
Since 2018, data shows that judges have signed off on 10 no-knock warrants for police in Aurora to carry out. Only half of those were carried out.
In almost two years only five no-knock warrants were carried out. Not exactly the flood of no-knocks that the media would like us to believe is happening.