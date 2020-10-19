LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The United Way Of Larimer County is accepting donations to support firefighters and others who are helping to assist evacuees and others affected by the Cameron Peak Fire. The Cameron Peak Fire ignited on Aug. 13 and has grown to be the largest wildfire in the history of Colorado.
It has burned 203,604 acres and is 62% contained.
“We are deeply saddened by the Cameron Peak Fire’s extensive damage – both to the natural environment, and to the homes and other buildings where our friends and neighbors have built their lives. We are grateful for the overwhelming generosity of community members who have stepped forward to offer their assistance,” said Deirdre Sullivan, CEO and President at United Way of Larimer County, in a statement. “With the UWLC’s long history of securing and administering disaster response and relief funding, we are activating the Cameron Peak Response Fund as a way for donors to provide direct support for those most affected by the fire. United Way will distribute these gifts where they are needed most: to agencies and groups helping people recover from disaster.”
Additional Information from the United Way of Larimer County:
- Donate online to the Cameron Peak Response Fund at https://impact.uwaylc.org/CameronPeakFire
- Text “LARIMERUNITED” to 41444 to make a gift
- Purchase essential needs items for displaced families through United Way’s Amazon Charity List, available at ly/LarimerCharityList