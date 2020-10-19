DENVER (CBS4) – Ever since historically early snow fell just after Labor Day in Denver, not a single snow flake has been seen along the Front Range. And now that the average date of the first snow (October 18) has come and gone, the question is when snow will finally return.

It certainly won’t be on Monday. The strong inversion in place east of the mountains since Saturday night will finally get wiped out Monday morning allowing for high temperatures in the 70s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins.

Temperatures will be at least 25 to 30 degrees warmer Monday afternoon compared to Sunday afternoon and the warmer weather will continue through Wednesday.



The increase in temperature along with more gusty wind also means another increase in fire danger. New fire starts are possible on Monday and the existing fires in Boulder, Larimer, and Grand Counties will likely continue to be very active. Smoke from those fires will reach Denver and the Front Range in the afternoon on Monday causing more unhealthy air. Therefore, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued another Air Quality Alert for 10 counties including the entire Denver metro area.

There are signs of significant weather changes ahead including a chance for rain and snow finally developing in the mountains on Thursday and perhaps some limited rain and snow in the Denver area Saturday night into Sunday. This could impact the Broncos game against Kansas City Sunday afternoon. If snow manages to happen, it would be first snow in the city in 47 days. Accumulation is not expected at this time.

Before the weekend, two cold fronts on Thursday and Friday will bring much colder temperatures and more wind for the end of the work week. Unfortunately those fronts will not likely bring any precipitation to lower elevations.