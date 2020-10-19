DENVER (CBS4) – We are watching signs that point to a major shift in the weather pattern over Colorado starting later this week. Much colder air is expected to move into the Rocky Mountains by the weekend along with a chance for some rain or snow.

Right now it looks like the first in a series of cold fronts will arrive sometime around Thursday. It could have enough moisture with it to bring some light snow to the northern mountains and maybe even a few rain showers on the plains.

Then over the course of the weekend an even stronger cold front is expected and it may bring the best chance for moisture since the snowstorm in early September. By early next week high temperatures along the Front Range may struggle into the 30s with overnight lows in the teens.

Stay tuned as we fine tune the details of the extended forecast over the next couple of days. Regardless of how the future evolves it is such a great sign to finally see “hints” of change in the long-range computer forecast models after several weeks of stagnant conditions.