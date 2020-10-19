DENVER (CBS4) – Hundreds of students at Denver’s Goldrick Elementary School received new coats just in time for winter. UnitedHealthcare of Colorado donated the items as part of an annual tradition focused on encouraging students to stay active and healthy during the winter.
The students also heard from a special guest, Denver Broncos guard Dalton Risner, in a motivational video.
He encouraged them to stay focused even in a difficult and different school year like this one. He also reminded the students to enjoy the outdoors and to stay healthy.
“The weather is starting to get kind of cold so having a new winter coat is a great way to make sure you can stay warm and still get outside and stay active,” said Risner.
UnitedHealthcare uses this annual event to tackle childhood obesity.