DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say two people were hurt in a shooting near Union Station late Friday night. Officers responded to Wewatta Street near 19th Street.
Investigators say one person was taken to the hospital, while another victim was located at a hospital. It’s not clear how the second victim arrived at the hospital.
Police say both investigators appear to have non-life threatening injuries.
Details about what lead up to the shooting were not released. It’s not clear whether police have any suspects in custody or any suspect descriptions.