Broncos Running Back Coach Tests Positive For COVID-19, Sits Out Patriots GameA running back coach for the Denver Broncos, Curtis Modkins, tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced on Saturday morning.

#2 Alabama Faces #3 Georgia: 'Can Mac Jones Find His Guys Against Speedy Georgia Defense?' Asks CBS Sports' Adam ZuckerThe Alabama offense has been clicking on all cylinders thus far. They meet a 'Dawgs defense this week that could slow their roll.

Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 6: With Dalvin Cook Likely Out, Alexander Mattison A Must StartThe Vikings backup running back is likely to see more touches this week with Dalvin Cook dealing with an adductor strain.

Drew Lock's Possible Return From Injury Could Spark Broncos Woeful Offense Against PatriotsWith some extra time off the Broncos have had a chance to get some key players healthy.

4 Things To Watch For As The Denver Broncos Return From Bye Week Against New England PatriotsNew England has been a tough place for the Broncos to play as they have lost five-straight at Gillette Stadium.