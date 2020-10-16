THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4)– Terrence Gordon has been named the new Thornton Chief of Police following a long selection process. Gordon comes from the Milwaukee Police Department.
“The position of Police Chief is an exceptionally important position for any city and so we took the necessary time to select not only the most qualified, but also the best fit for our community and police department,” said Thornton City Manager Kevin Woods in a statement. “Former Police Chief Randy Nelson, who led and served Thornton PD for over 43 years, left a legacy of honor and principled leadership. We knew finding his successor would be challenging. Terrence Gordon has met that challenge, being the first choice among our residents, our council, and our police department.”
Gordon has worked in Milwaukee since 1995. Gordon replaces former Thornton Police Chief Randy Nelson who served the Thornton Police Department for more than 43 years.
“Terrence comes to us with a long and stellar record of leadership among the Milwaukee police department as well as the Milwaukee community. He has built an impressive resume as a senior community leader and has a unique and deep understanding of community policing. Chief Gordon will be a valuable addition to our Police Department and we are all excited and eager for him to begin,”
Congratulations, and best wishes, Chief Gordan. Will be a tough act follow and a difficult job.
Thank you, all of our police officers.